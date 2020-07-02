Rose Dillon



Ocean Grove - Rose Baker Dillon, 95, longtime resident of Ocean Grove, NJ passed away on June 21, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ on June 2, 1925, Rose was an active member of the Neptune Twp. Senior Center and parishioner of Ascension R.C. Church, Bradley Beach. She is survived by daughters Nancy Havemann (Al), Cathy Dillon-McHugh (Joe), and Sheri Nagy (Don); grandchildren David, Allison, and Colleen; 3 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and numerous foster children. Rose was predeceased by her husband, William; twin brother, Solomon; and sisters Ruth and Freida. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to the Ronald McDonald House, Long Branch, NJ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home.









