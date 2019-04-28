|
Rose Ferretti Martz
Neptune - Rose Ferretti Martz, 88, formerly of Neptune and Somerset, passed away on April 23, 2019.
Born in Raritan, Rose was the daughter of the late John and Victoria Ferretti. She earned her BS in Biology from St. Elizabeth's College and worked as a medical technician at Hunterdon Medical Center for over 30 years. Rose also taught elementary school in Franklin Township for 48 years and was proud to be the first female president of the Franklin Township Education Association. It was through this association that she met her husband, John Martz, and the couple married in 1977, settling in Somerset. Rose later moved to Neptune and finally to Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains.
Rose was an avid flea market "treasure" collector and loved taking trips to Atlantic City with her sister Lucy. She loved dogs, especially her Airedales, and also enjoyed the shore, roses, and anything purple. Her nieces and nephews affectionately referred to her as the "cool aunt", mostly due to her kind heart, fun personality and great sense of humor.
Rose is survived by her sister, Esther Yurth; 15 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John; and her sisters, Mary, Olga, Anne, and Lucy.
A memorial Mass will be held 12:30 pm Saturday, May 4 at Cedar Crest Village Chapel, Pompton Plains. A committal service will be held 1 pm on Friday, May 10 in the chapel at Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Arrangements by the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory to The Cedar Crest Resident Care Fund would be appreciated by her family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019