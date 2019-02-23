|
|
Rose Helene Gill
Middletown/formerly Delray Beach,FL - Rose Helene Gill, age 95, formerly of Delray Beach, FL, Middletown, NJ, and St. Croix, USVI, died on February 19, 2019, at the home of her son in St. George, UT after a long illness.
After raising seven children in Middletown she attended the College of the Virgin Islands on St. Croix where she received a degree in Special Education. Later she attended Monmouth University in New Jersey where she received a Masters Degree in the same discipline. She was instrumental in setting up the Special Olympics Program on the island of St. Croix where she spent most of her career as a Special Education teacher in the public school system there until retirement.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Matthew Gill (Janet Harbeck) New York NY, Kristine Johnson, Newport RI, Laureen Grotsky (Harvey) Boca Raton, FL, Kevin Gill (Tamara) St. George UT, Brian Gill (Kathleen) Atlantic Highlands, NJ, Colleen Pahigian, Noreen Gill both of San Francisco, CA and thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving her brother Clifford Bermann (Helen) Sarasota, FL and sister Gloria Leach, Oceanport NJ and Deerfield Beach, FL - many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog BeBe.
She was predeceased by her former husband Matthew J. Gill Publisher of The Courier Newspaper, parents Clifford and Christina K. Bermann, her sons-in-law Laurence Battalin and Bjorn Johnson, sister-in-law Rita Dunn Bermann and brother-in-law John Leach.
It was her wish to have no funeral service.
Donations may be made in her memory to - Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, Washington DC 20036-3604
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 23, 2019