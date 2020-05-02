Rose Jacob
Manahawkin - Rose Lynn Jacob, 59, of Manahawkin, was at her home with her husband and two daughters when she passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Newark, she grew up in North Bergen and had a passion for the arts from an early age, which included singing, acting, and dancing. She was in a movie at age 5, several TV commercials, and as a young girl acted in two Broadway shows, "Ari" and "Dude." She graduated from North Bergen High School, where she was a Color Guard and active in the school theater. Rutgers University graduate in Early Childhood Education, she taught at Westminster Nursery School, Toms River, for several years before transitioning to real estate for Crossroads Realty. She also worked at Kohl's, Manahawkin, in the jewelry department, for many years. From 1992 on, she lived in Manahawkin, where she dedicated her time to her greatest joy in life, being the most loving, caring mother and wife. She loved spending time at the beach, took great pride in maintaining her garden, and was an amazing cook. She valued family, friendship, and faith, had a compassionate spirit, and a magnetic energy that drew others to her. She was a devout Catholic with unwavering faith, which kept her strong throughout her years of battling cancer.
She is predeceased by her loving parents Peter James Rinaldi and Ann C. (Palazzo) Rinaldi. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 32 years, Edward Michael Jacob Jr. and her daughters Danielle A. Jacob and Elisa M. Clark, son-in-law Ryan J. Clark. Her brother, Peter Rinaldi and family, and many cousins. She will be eternally loved and missed. A small private service will take place on May 2, 2020. Memorial Mass and a celebration of life for Rose will take place at a later date, when larger gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Rose's honor to St. Mary's Parish, Barnegat, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.