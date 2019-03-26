Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Liturgy
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Mary R.C. Church,
Barnegat, NJ
Barnegat & Point Pleasant Beach - Rose Nardone (nee Juliano), 88, passed away, Friday, March 22, 2019.

She was born in Newark and was a long time Nutley resident. She later lived in Barnegat, Point Pleasant Beach, and Port Saint Lucie, FL.

Rose was retired from Nutley Savings and Loan where she worked for many years as a loan representative. She was an active communicant of the parishes of Saint Mary, Barnegat, and Saint Peter, Point Pleasant Beach.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Domenick Vincent Nardone; parents, Anthony and Mary Juliano; and sister, Marie Colatrella.

Surviving are her son, Domenick Nardone and his wife, Carolyn of Mountainside, and daughter, Deborah Ann Mobilio and her husband, George of Barnegat. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Alec, Jordan, Matthew, Christina, and Diana.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, March 28 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 12 Noon, Thursday, a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saint Mary R.C. Church, Barnegat, followed by entombment at Saint Mary Parish Cemetery, Manahawkin. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the

For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019
