Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Rose K. Nelson

Rose K. Nelson

Barnegat - Rose K. Nelson, 74, of Barnegat departed this world on September 25, 2019. Rose formerly resided in Lakewood, NJ where she was employed by the Lakewood Township Tax Collector's office as a Senior Tax Clerk. Rose and her family moved to Barnegat in 2002.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Harold M. Nelson, Sr.; two loving children and their spouses, Harold M. Nelson, Jr. and Dawn Nelson, Deborah Nelson Crudup and Charles Crudup; seven cherished grandchildren, Brandi, Hailiegha, Mariah, Jayden, Harper, Shawn and Andrew; two cherished great grandchildren, Kailee and Anthony.

Memorial Gathering Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Interment of cremains will be held Thursday 12:30 PM at Bg. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery, Arneytown. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 30, 2019
