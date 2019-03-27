|
Rose M. Acquisto
Hazlet - Rose M. Acquisto, 91, of Hazlet, NJ passed away Monday, March 25th, at home with her family by her side. She was the widow of Sam Acquisto.
Rose was born in Scranton, PA on September 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Mary (Borseleno) and Michael Azzarelli. Rose lived in Union Beach and moved to Hazlet 36 years ago. Rose was a member of the "Idiots Delight" Airport Plaza bowling team, Saturday Card Club, and she loved bingo and going to Atlantic City to play cards and slots with her sister Jennie.
Rose is survived by a daughter, Rosemary Acquisto, wife of John Groome, two sons Thomas, husband of Kathleen Acquisto and Joseph, husband of Susan Acquisto. Rose is also survived by a sister, Mary Cianci and two brothers, Frank Azzarelli and Sam Azzarelli. She also has three devoted grandchildren Thomas and Amanda Acquisto and Jason Groome and 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also predeceased by her sisters Jennie Notari and Ann Pinto and granddaughter Peggy Acquisto.
Public Visitation will be held 4 PM to 8 PM on Friday, March 29th at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey . Public Visitation will also be held 8:30 AM to 9:15 AM on Saturday, March 30th at Day Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 30th at Holy Family RC Church in Union Beach, NJ . Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019