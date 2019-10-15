|
|
Rose M. DiLieto
Deal Park - Rose M. DiLieto, passed away peacfully at her home in Deal Park, Monday October 14, 2019.
with family at her side. She had just celebrated her 92nd birthday with her family on September 30, 2019. Rose was the second child of ten to Louis and Matilda DiLieto of Asbury Park and Ocean Twp. She graduated from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School and Asbury Park High School. During those years she worked on the Asbury Park boardwalk selling candy and popcorn. Rose helped raise her younger siblings and later many nieces and nephews. She was an integral part of her family. Rose was employed by the Dept. of the Army, Ft. Monmouth, in Military personnel for many years. She interacted with every officer as she was the first person they met to process their information and ensure a smooth transition to the base. She received many awards under the colonel's command. Rose was a eucharistic minister and devoted parishioner at St. Marys church in Deal. She attended Mass daily since her retirement in 1990. Her gentle, kind and sweet personality was cherished by all her entire life.
Rose was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by sisters; Mildred Frangella,Theresa DiLieto, Virginia Bacigalupi, Vera and husband James Ciavaglia, Eleanor and husband Ralph Williams, Eileen and husband Walter Czepizak, Brothers; Louis and companion Betty Reber, Sam and wife Valerie, and John. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Rose's family wishes to thank the VNA for their ongoing love and support, Tanya Scully, Rose's eucharistic minister and her devoted caregiver, Sharifa Gentles, who gave extraordinary love and care.
There will be a private family viewing followed by a funeral Mass at Saint Mary's Church.46 Richmond Ave, Deal Friday October 18, 2019 11Am for all to attend. Interment immediately following, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.
In lieu of flowers donations to the in Rose's memory would be appreciated. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019