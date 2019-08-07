|
Rose MacDonald
Wall Twp. - Rose MacDonald, 94, of White Plains, NY, formerly of Wall Township, died Tuesday, August 2, 2019 at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, NY. Born in Newark, she lived in for many years in Union NJ then in Wall Twp., before moving to White Plains 6 years ago.
Mrs. MacDonald worked for Verizon in Newark for more than 30 years before retiring in 1984.
Rose was pre-deceased by her husband John in 2014 and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12 pm at St. Catharine Mausoleum in Wall, NJ.
The Neary Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Catherine's Church in Spring Lake.
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 7, 2019