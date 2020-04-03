|
|
Rose Macolino
Long Brranch - Rose Macolino, (nee Sciarappa) 87 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Born in Orsara Di Puglia, Italy Rose moved to Long Branch in 1952. She had a love for gardening , picking mushrooms, Atlantic City but most of all she treasured cooking large meals for her family.
She was a communicant of Holy Trinity RC Church, Long Branch. For many years Rose was a caretaker for the Gimbel Family in Middletown, NJ. She retired in 1981.
Rose was predeceased by her husband Paul Macolino in 1982. She is survived by her son; Michael Macolino and his wife Maria Elvira of Long Branch, Greg Macolino and his wife Victoria of Long Branch, daughter; Virginia Macolino of Eastport Maine, siblings; Gaetano Sciarappa of France, Filomena Bove of France, Pasquale Sciarappa, Long Branch and Domenico Sciarappa, Long Branch. Grandchildren; Paul Macolino and Daniella Marie Macolino, great- grandchildren; Evelina Macolino, Giulia Macolino.
Visitation and burial will be private. Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020