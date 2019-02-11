|
Rose Manco
Lakewood - Rose Manco, age 89, of the Lions Head Woods Community in Lakewood, died on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, N.J. Born in Calabria, Italy, she emigrated to the U.S. in 1947 as a War Bride, and lived in Lakewood for many years. Rose was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lake R.C. Church, Lakewood, and a member of the Central Jersey Italian American Club. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 56 years, Frank, in 2004. Rose and her late husband, Frank, owned and operated Frank's Grocery Store in Lakewood for 40 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother who always put her family first. She loved to cook, and Sunday afternoon pasta dinner was an open invitation for all. After her retirement, her hobbies included gardening and selling her flowers at local flea markets, which she always referred to as her second career. Rose is survived by her children; Natale "Nate" & Mary Manco of Neptune, Frances Manco of Lakewood, Dominick and Alida "Lee" Manco of Freehold, Vincent Manco of Lakewood, Nancy & Thomas Lynch of Neptune, Angela & Dominick DeChiara of Long Island, NY and Frank Jr. & Marianna Manco of Milltown, twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one brother, Antonio Maccarone of Italy. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews throughout the world. Relatives and friends may call from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Mary of the Lake R.C. Church, Lakewood. Entombment will follow at the Ocean County Memorial Park Mausoleum, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to PAOC, 1989 Route 88, Brick, N.J. 08724; https://www.poac.net: or to a .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 11, 2019