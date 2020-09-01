Rose Marie Avallone



Beachwood - Rose Marie Avallone, 93, of Beachwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at home. She was born in Newark, NJ, and lived in West Orange before moving to Beachwood 11 years ago. Rose Marie was a member of St. Joseph Church in West Orange and Livingston Elks Lodge Does. She loved music and enjoyed singing in church. She also loved the opera and going to the theatre. Swimming, biking, and dancing were among her many activities. Rose Marie also enjoyed weekly trips to Atlantic City with her companion Sam.



Rose Marie was predeceased by her parents Al Cappetta and Edith Petrillo, her- husband Ernest Avallone (1984), and her brother Gerry Petrillo. She is survived by her children: Gilda Avallone Cressman and husband Robert Cressman, and Donna Avallone; her grandchildren Ernesto Gaglione and Donald Germaine; and her sister Shirley Porcella and husband Frank. She is also survived by her beloved companion Samuel Della Sala, his children Ellie Shauger and husband John, Samuel and his wife Yong, Susan Tavener and Ray, and Lisa Henry; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, at 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph Church, 44 Benvenue Ave., West Orange. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ.









