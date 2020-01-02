Services
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Liturgy
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Freehold, NJ
Rose Marie Caiazzo Obituary
Rose Marie Caiazzo

Freehold Township - Rose Marie Caiazzo, 90, of Freehold Township passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at The Manor, Freehold Township. She was born in Lakewood and was a lifelong resident of the Freehold area.

She and her family were the proprietors of Caiazzo Music, Freehold.

She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold, an active member of the Deborah Hospital Auxiliary, and a member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Her husband, Ralph Fabio Caiazzo, died in 1967.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Niel and Maureen Caiazzo; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Patrick Loprete; her grandchildren, Niel and wife Desiree, Nicholas and fiancé Nicole, Michael, Jillian and husband James Conroy, and Amanda Loprete, and four great grandchildren, Teya Rose, Nicholas Joseph Jr., Olivia Rose, and Torin Roman.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery. Donations in her memory to the Multiple Sclerosis-New Jersey Metro Chapter, Aspen Corporate Park 1, 1480 U.S. Highway 9 North, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
