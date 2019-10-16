Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Mary's Church
Barnegat, NJ
Rose Marie Durkin Obituary
Rose Marie Durkin

Barnegat - Rose Marie Durkin, 82, of Barnegat passed October 14, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY she retired from Western Union and formerly resided in Allendale, NJ before moving to Barnegat 17 years ago.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Martin; a step-son, Kyle and a great granddaughter, she was loving mom to her step-children, Tracy, Carolann, Martin and wife Diana, Shayle and wife Angela Durkin; cherished grandmother of twelve and six great grandchildren; devoted sister of Patricia Fullam, Annie Whitney, Joseph Panella; loving aunt of Kelly, Michele, Jeff and Scott and six great nieces and nephews.

Viewing Friday October 18, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass to follow 12:30 PM at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
