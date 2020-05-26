Rose Marie Grasso Falco
Rose Marie Grasso Falco, age 85 of Ocean Township, NJ entered eternal life on May 23rd, 2020 in the loving presence of her devoted family at home, after a short battle with a serious illness.
Marie was born in Asbury Park and attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Elementary there and Saint Rose High School in Belmar. Employment followed with a local shipping company which she held until marriage. After her first child she became a homemaker and five years later she and her husband of 62 years, Steve, operated several successful beauty salons over 57 years, Marie managing full time in the last 35 years. She managed Stephen Michele Color Room in Long Branch, NJ for almost 30 years and operated Salon De Stephen within the Harbor Island Spa, Long Branch for many years before that.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Salvatore and Maria Siliato Grasso, her maternal grandparents Joseph and Rose Gatta Vaccaro, her parents Fred and Mary Vaccaro Grasso, and one sibling, a brother Fred T. Grasso at the age of 78 this past May 10th sadly due to Covid-19.
She is survived by her husband Stephen Falco, a daughter Michele Falco, sons and daughters-in-law Joseph and Glady Falco, Stephen, Jr. and Jenna Falco, grandsons David Krefsky, Joseph, Jr., Stephen, Jr., and Alex Falco, granddaughters Marissa and Stephani Falco, a niece Alissa Brocklebank and husband Donald, a maternal aunt Margaret Vaccaro Iannessa, sisters-in-law Janet Grasso, Jennie Salvemini, Nancy Mahan, Anna Rehonic, and Fran Bionachi, numerous other nieces and nephews, very many devoted 1st cousins and their children, and many dear friends and their children.
Marie was deeply loved and will be heartfully missed and longed for. May she rest in divine and everlasting peace and joy.
To read the full and complete obituary version or to send an online condolence please visit : https://www.buckleyfuneralhome.net/obituary/rosemarie-falco
Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled when possible at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Asbury Park, NJ.
Buckley Funeral Home in Asbury Park will be in charge of arrangements which will be private. In place of flowers, donations may be made to :
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School 1220 - 1st Ave Asbury Park, NJ 07712 (Attention: Sister Jude) (or) online at :
https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E344674&id=1
Rose Marie Grasso Falco, age 85 of Ocean Township, NJ entered eternal life on May 23rd, 2020 in the loving presence of her devoted family at home, after a short battle with a serious illness.
Marie was born in Asbury Park and attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Elementary there and Saint Rose High School in Belmar. Employment followed with a local shipping company which she held until marriage. After her first child she became a homemaker and five years later she and her husband of 62 years, Steve, operated several successful beauty salons over 57 years, Marie managing full time in the last 35 years. She managed Stephen Michele Color Room in Long Branch, NJ for almost 30 years and operated Salon De Stephen within the Harbor Island Spa, Long Branch for many years before that.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Salvatore and Maria Siliato Grasso, her maternal grandparents Joseph and Rose Gatta Vaccaro, her parents Fred and Mary Vaccaro Grasso, and one sibling, a brother Fred T. Grasso at the age of 78 this past May 10th sadly due to Covid-19.
She is survived by her husband Stephen Falco, a daughter Michele Falco, sons and daughters-in-law Joseph and Glady Falco, Stephen, Jr. and Jenna Falco, grandsons David Krefsky, Joseph, Jr., Stephen, Jr., and Alex Falco, granddaughters Marissa and Stephani Falco, a niece Alissa Brocklebank and husband Donald, a maternal aunt Margaret Vaccaro Iannessa, sisters-in-law Janet Grasso, Jennie Salvemini, Nancy Mahan, Anna Rehonic, and Fran Bionachi, numerous other nieces and nephews, very many devoted 1st cousins and their children, and many dear friends and their children.
Marie was deeply loved and will be heartfully missed and longed for. May she rest in divine and everlasting peace and joy.
To read the full and complete obituary version or to send an online condolence please visit : https://www.buckleyfuneralhome.net/obituary/rosemarie-falco
Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled when possible at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Asbury Park, NJ.
Buckley Funeral Home in Asbury Park will be in charge of arrangements which will be private. In place of flowers, donations may be made to :
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School 1220 - 1st Ave Asbury Park, NJ 07712 (Attention: Sister Jude) (or) online at :
https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E344674&id=1
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020.