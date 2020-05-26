Rose Marie Grasso Falco
1934 - 2020
Rose Marie Grasso Falco

Rose Marie Grasso Falco, age 85 of Ocean Township, NJ entered eternal life on May 23rd, 2020 in the loving presence of her devoted family at home, after a short battle with a serious illness.

Marie was born in Asbury Park and attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Elementary there and Saint Rose High School in Belmar. Employment followed with a local shipping company which she held until marriage. After her first child she became a homemaker and five years later she and her husband of 62 years, Steve, operated several successful beauty salons over 57 years, Marie managing full time in the last 35 years. She managed Stephen Michele Color Room in Long Branch, NJ for almost 30 years and operated Salon De Stephen within the Harbor Island Spa, Long Branch for many years before that.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Salvatore and Maria Siliato Grasso, her maternal grandparents Joseph and Rose Gatta Vaccaro, her parents Fred and Mary Vaccaro Grasso, and one sibling, a brother Fred T. Grasso at the age of 78 this past May 10th sadly due to Covid-19.

She is survived by her husband Stephen Falco, a daughter Michele Falco, sons and daughters-in-law Joseph and Glady Falco, Stephen, Jr. and Jenna Falco, grandsons David Krefsky, Joseph, Jr., Stephen, Jr., and Alex Falco, granddaughters Marissa and Stephani Falco, a niece Alissa Brocklebank and husband Donald, a maternal aunt Margaret Vaccaro Iannessa, sisters-in-law Janet Grasso, Jennie Salvemini, Nancy Mahan, Anna Rehonic, and Fran Bionachi, numerous other nieces and nephews, very many devoted 1st cousins and their children, and many dear friends and their children.

Marie was deeply loved and will be heartfully missed and longed for. May she rest in divine and everlasting peace and joy.

To read the full and complete obituary version or to send an online condolence please visit : https://www.buckleyfuneralhome.net/obituary/rosemarie-falco

Due to the current pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled when possible at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Asbury Park, NJ.

Buckley Funeral Home in Asbury Park will be in charge of arrangements which will be private. In place of flowers, donations may be made to :

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School 1220 - 1st Ave Asbury Park, NJ 07712 (Attention: Sister Jude) (or) online at :

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E344674&id=1




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 26, 2020
Sending our deepest condolences to Falco family . Marie was a beautiful , kind and loving woman and we will always cherish our memories with her .
Evelina and Jeff Maccia
Friend
May 26, 2020
Beautifully written for a beautiful woman
Patrick Baldasare
Friend
May 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Falco Family. Marie was a very beautiful person. Our daughters, Maria & Caroline, enjoyed singing with her during mass. She is resting in peace in heaven watching over her family. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Carvalho Family
Patricia Guiscardo-Carvalho
Friend
May 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Falco Family. Marie was the kindest person she trusted me with her most precious possessions her 3 children I cherish the times that I got to spend with all of you. RIP my neighbor.
Diane Catalano Taylor
Neighbor
May 26, 2020
We are so sorry to hear the sad news. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone! Oxox Love Steve and Sue Jordan
Sue Jordan
Friend
May 26, 2020
Michele Machion (Morelli)
Friend
