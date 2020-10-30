1/1
Rose Marie Humble
Brick - Rose Marie Humble, 95 of Brick. Passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. Rose was born to Julius and Mary Homschek of Pittston, PA where she lived until marrying Edward Humble in 1946. Rose lived in Newark and Kearny NJ before settling in Brick NJ where she raised her family. Rose loved her family, her friends and dancing. She was a member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church where she served on the Alter Rosary Society and Children of the Light for many years. Rose is predeceased by her husband Edward Humble and son Edward Humble Jr. Five Brothers: Howard, George, Frederick, Julius Jr., and James Homschek. Four Sisters: Elizabeth Callahan, Catherine Baborek, Shirley Browski and Mary Zikoski. Surviving are her children: Sandra Nilsen and husband Lee, Gary Humble and Mary Ellen Humble. Grandchildren: Robert Nilsen, David Nilsen, wife, Kelly and John Michael Gannaio. Four Great Grandchildren: Andrew, Kayla, Mason and Josh Nilsen. One Great Great Grand-daughter: Scarlet Nilsen. Also surviving is her brother Francis Homschek and wife Paula, Teresa Breck and husband Joseph, Dora Latona and husband Peter and Patricia Anastasi and husband Angelo. There will be a private memorial in Roses honor.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8, 2020.
