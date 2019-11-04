|
Rose Marie Parsells
Whiting - Rose Marie Parsells, resident of Crestwood Manor in Whiting, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 100.
Born in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Rose Mary and Gustave Eberle, Rose Marie was raised in Roselle Park and later lived in Scotch Plains and Bricktown (NJ), as well as in Jensen Beach, FL. She graduated from Roselle Park High School and Coleman Business College. She was employed at NY Telephone and NJ Bell and later retired from Hexagon Electric. She was an avid golfer and bridge player and enjoyed traveling the world.
Rose Marie is predeceased by her husband Robert, sister Catherine and twin brother Charles. She is survived by her sister Ann O'Donnell of Vero Beach, FL; daughter Jane and son-in-law Lawrence Talbot of Medford, NJ; Kathleen Talbot of Garnet Valley, PA; grandchildren Christy Talbot of Marlton, NJ, Michael and Amy Talbot of Shamong, NJ; great-grandchildren Lucy Rose and Jack; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Crestwood Manor, date to be determined. Donations may be made in Rose Marie's memory to Jersey Shore Animal Center in Brick, NJ or to the Crestwood Manor Scholarship Fund in Whiting, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019