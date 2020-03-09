|
|
Rose Marie Pietrangelo
Toms River - Rose Marie Pietrangelo, 91, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at The Chelsea of Toms River, where she lived since last year when she sold her home in Silver Ridge - Berkeley.
Rose Marie was the daughter of James and Marie Del Mastro of Newark, NJ and a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church ever since moving to Toms River with her young family in the mid-1950's.
She raised three boys in Toms River: James, Alfred, and John. Throughout her life, she said that 'her boys' were her world. She will be sorely missed by each of them.
As much as Rose Marie loved her boys, she absolutely adored her grandchildren. They were the light in her eyes and the smile on her lips. While there is no doubt that she was ready to go whenever God decided to call her, she could not bear the thought of leaving them.
Rose loved her family. Summers in Toms River were long and hot when the kids were young, so she and her sons, along with her sister, Anna Ferrante, nephews Butch and Andre, and nieces Ann Marie and Toni, would spend much of those hot days on F Street beach in Seaside Park. Those summer days were the source of some of their happiest collective memories.
Rose Marie was a devoted Catholic, a loving mother and grandmother, a fabulous cook, baker, and good friend. She will not soon be forgotten.
She is survived by her three sons: James and his wife Ann of Williamsburg, VA, Alfred and his wife Cindy of Toms River, NJ, and John and his wife Debbie of Washington, NJ, as well as nine grandchildren: Media, Jaime, Dawn, Al, Jenna, Shayna, Harlie, Katherine, and Emily as well as their respective spouses, and two great-grandchildren, Vincent and Ava.
Visitation will be Thursday from 3-6pm at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River. A funeral service will be held Friday at 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Orange. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020