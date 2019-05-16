|
Rose Marie Teepe
- - Rose Marie (Konrad) Teepe was reunited with her mother, on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. Rose was born March 28, 1936. She grew up in College Point, Queens and graduated from Flushing High School. Education was always part of Rose's life. She earned her BA from Concordia Teacher's College in River Forest, Illinois and taught at the Mill Neck School for the Deaf and St. John's Lutheran School, College Point. After raising three daughters, she served as a substitute teacher and then worked with Literacy Volunteers of America in Old Bridge, NJ for 18 years helping adults learn to read.
Rose married Ralph Henry Teepe August 8, 1959 and they enjoyed 44 years together. They were blessed with three daughters, Elise Teepe, Jane (Timothy) Duffy and Heidi (Brandon) Griswold. Rose was proud of and enjoyed spending time with her five grandsons Colin, Eric and Paul Duffy and Kyle and Sean Griswold. The dunes and beaches of Montauk, Long Island were her favorite place to be, beginning with camping as a young girl with her parents and brother, followed by decades of family vacations. She and Ralph also enjoyed many cruises.
Rose valued her independence and continued to live in her own home. She enjoyed tending her flower garden and taking daily walks with her neighbor Sheila. Rose will be missed by her beloved family and all who knew her, especially her dear friend and kindred spirit Dorothy Carroll and her friends at the Crafty Christians and Joy of Living Bible Study groups at Luther Memorial Church, Tinton Falls, NJ.
Rose was a baptized child of God and her faith in the promises of Jesus was strong. Therefore, we give thanks for Rose's life here on earth and rejoice that she is in her new home in Heaven.
A Celebration of her life and visitation with the family will be 10:00 - 11:00 am, with the Church Service starting at 11:00 Friday, May 17th at the Lutheran Memorial Church 818 Tinton Ave. Tinton Falls, NJ 07724.
If you would like to remember Rose with a contribution, she suggested helping our military veterans with a donation to Operation Heal Our Patriots, c/o Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC. 28607.
Please visit Rose's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019