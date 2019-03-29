Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church,
Manasquan, NJ
Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Yonker, NJ
Rose Mary Baumeister Obituary
Rose Mary Baumeister

- - Rose Mary Baumeister 91, died peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Sunnyside Manor, Wall, NJ. Born and raised in Yonkers, NY, Rose moved to Brick in 2000. Rose worked for Western Electric and AT&T, Yonkers, NY as a totalizer tester until her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Martha's Church, Pt. Pleasant. She enjoyed cooking, reading, playing bridge and bocce, but most of all spending time with her family.

Rose was predeceased by her husband and the love of her life Joseph J. Baumeister in 1990, a son Joseph and his wife Sandy. She was also predeceased by her brothers; Daniel, Michael, Paul and sisters Lucy and Maryann. Surviving are her children, Michael Baumeister and his wife Brenda, Mary Roussel and her husband Jeannot, Rosemary Humphrey and her husband John, and her brother Peter Castagnozzi. She will be missed by her beloved grandchildren, Kelly, David, Eric, Jean, John, Jennifer, Karri, Katie and Kristin and 12 great grandchildren.

Visiting will be Saturday, from 9-10:30 AM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM at St. Denis Church, Manasquan. Burial will be Monday, 11 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, Yonkers, NY. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to , 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251 Denville, NJ 07834.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019
