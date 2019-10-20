|
Rose Notaro
West Long Branch - Rose Notaro on Sunday, October 13, 2019, a beautiful soul ended her journey on earth and entered into eternal rest. Rose Notaro, 93, of West Long Branch, passed at home peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our incredible mom was blessed with the gift of love and compassion, which she shared with anyone whose life she touched. She was so beautiful, a true fashionista; her smile and laughter lit up a room. But her true beauty was her soul. Cooking was one of her passions; always ready to feed anyone who walked through the door, and delivering her food to friends in need with such joy.
Rose was born in Vallefiorita, Italy, to a loving family that she adored. At 19, she met the love of her life, Frank Notaro, and thus began a love affair which lasted 40 years. Together, they owned and operated the legendary West Long Branch Bakery. They tirelessly worked side by side for 25 years with Rose running the show in the front and Frank baking in the back. It was a labor of love and everyone who entered its doors felt like part of the family. Upon its closing, the Gingerbread House Day Care Center opened and Rose continued to shine her light welcoming and loving the children and parents each day.
Rose is predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Notaro, and her parents, Pietro and Rosina and siblings, Salvatore, Modesto, Rocco, Giuseppe and Maria. She is survived by her three daughters and their loving husbands, Rosanna and James Simonelli, Marie and Joseph Cilurzo and Rita and Christopher Cittadino; eight adoring grandchildren, Jenna, Cara, Erica, Joseph, Christopher, Frank, Evan and Giana; and ten great-grandchildren, Joseph, Michael, Anthony, Evan, Kayla, James, Lucy, Caroline, Charlie and Aria. She is also survived by her honorary daughter, Maria Bongarzone and cousin, Luisa Spinella.
To her dear friends, Rita Conte and Susie Chidoni - thank you for your unconditional love. A special thank you to her dear friend and caregiver, Lia, who was with her day and night for three years. Thank you to the VNA and Hospice Care who helped make our mom's journey comfortable.
Our wonderful mother had a beautiful life with many blessings and will always be remembered as Nonna Bella. You will forever be in our hearts. Go with God, Mommy.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Thursday; 9:30 am from the funeral home with a 10:30 am Mass celebrated at Holy Trinity Church, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 42, Memphis, TN 38101 or VNA of Central NJ Hospice, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 in Rose's memory. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 20, 2019