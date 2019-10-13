|
Rose Pratico
Murrieta, CA - Rose Barbara Pratico passed away on July 30, 2019 in Murrieta, California. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on October 19th at St. Rose's Church located at 603 7th Avenue, Belmar, New Jersey with internment to follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Rose was born in Irvington, New Jersey to Barbara and Alfred Pressl on May 14, 1930. She was married to Mario Pratico and the loving mother to five children: Alyson Ropelewski of Van Nuys, California, Angela Sturdivant of Pauma Valley, California, Tamara Laino of Wall, New Jersey, Paul Pratico of Roxboro, North Carolina and Christopher Pratico of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Rose also leaves nine grandchildren: US Army Major Adam Ropelewski, Cassie McCarter, Parker and Gwyneth Sturdivant, Paige Laino, Christopher and Julianna Pratico, and Logan and Isabella Pratico as well as four great granddaughters: Brynn, Jillian, Emme and Sloane Ropelewski. She felt an abundance of love and pride towards her family and treasured her time with each of them. Her many friends in New Jersey, North Carolina and California also added much joy to her life.
Rose met her husband while working as an assistant buyer at Bamberger's. After taking time to raise their children, she went to work for K. Hovnanian and also partner in Corridor Answering Service in the Princeton, New Jersey area. After retiring, she moved to Timberlake, North Carolina.
Rose was preceded in death by Mario Pratico, her husband of 26 years and her parents Barbara and Alfred Pressl.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 13, 2019