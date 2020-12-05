Rose PurrazzellaHamilton Square - Rose Purrazzella 97 years old of Hamilton Square, NJ formally of Toms River passed away Dec 4, 2020 at Capitol Health Hospital in Hopewell, NJ.She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Pasquale and Marietta Lastella.Rose worked in the Fine Jewelry Department in Macy, Toms River, previously she and her husband owned and operated the Carvel Ice Cream Store in Silverton.She was the wife of the late Peter J. Purrazzella who died in 1995.Surviving are her son Joseph Purrazzella, daughter Patricia Proniewski, brother Mario Lastella and her cherished 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.Due to the Covid Epidemic, the family appreciates and thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers, but have decide for your safety that the celebration of her life will be planned at a later date and at the present time services for Rose will be private.In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital, Paralyzed Veterans or Boy Town would be appreciated.Silverton Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.