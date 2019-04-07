|
Rose Russo (Garbooshian) Jankowsky
Whiting - Rose Russo (Garbooshian) Jankowsky of Whiting, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Syracuse, NY and formerly of Newark, NJ. Her hobbies included sewing and reading and she was an avid walker who enjoyed her daily walks in her Crestwood Village neighborhood. She also loved her family and enjoyed preparing holiday meals for them making the best meatballs ever.
Rose was predeceased by her husband Sam Garbooshian, second husband, Henry Jankowsky and son Anthony (Butch) Garbooshian. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Gerlach; son, Chris Garboosian; step-children, Ron and Joey Jankowsky; sister, Theresa Rizzo; grandchildren, Brian, Michael, Chris, Nick and Tony and great-grandchildren, Kelly, Erica, Nicholas and Tyler. We are thankful for her long and healthy life. She will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be Monday, April 8th from 12 pm to 2 pm at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. For information, directions and condolences please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019