Services
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Jankowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Russo (Garbooshian) Jankowsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Russo (Garbooshian) Jankowsky Obituary
Rose Russo (Garbooshian) Jankowsky

Whiting - Rose Russo (Garbooshian) Jankowsky of Whiting, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Syracuse, NY and formerly of Newark, NJ. Her hobbies included sewing and reading and she was an avid walker who enjoyed her daily walks in her Crestwood Village neighborhood. She also loved her family and enjoyed preparing holiday meals for them making the best meatballs ever.

Rose was predeceased by her husband Sam Garbooshian, second husband, Henry Jankowsky and son Anthony (Butch) Garbooshian. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Gerlach; son, Chris Garboosian; step-children, Ron and Joey Jankowsky; sister, Theresa Rizzo; grandchildren, Brian, Michael, Chris, Nick and Tony and great-grandchildren, Kelly, Erica, Nicholas and Tyler. We are thankful for her long and healthy life. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be Monday, April 8th from 12 pm to 2 pm at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. For information, directions and condolences please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now