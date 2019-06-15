|
|
Rose Santantonio
Long Branch - Rose Santantonio, age 101 of Long Branch, died peacefully at home Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY she was a life resident of Long Branch. Rose retired as a dressmaker from Avalone Dress Company in Long Branch and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, Local 10. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in West End and a member of its Older and Wiser Club. She was a devoted sister and aunt who took pride in caring for her family.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Fierro, Yolanda Mancari, Josephine Bailey and Phyllis San Antonio. Surviving are two sisters, Louise San Antonio and Helen Butera and many loving nieces, nephew and their families.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17 from 3 - 6 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday; 11:30 am from the funeral home followed by a 12:30 pm Mass at St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's St. Vincent De Paul Society, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 15, 2019