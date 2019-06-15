Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Michael's Church in West End
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Santantonio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Santantonio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Santantonio Obituary
Rose Santantonio

Long Branch - Rose Santantonio, age 101 of Long Branch, died peacefully at home Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY she was a life resident of Long Branch. Rose retired as a dressmaker from Avalone Dress Company in Long Branch and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, Local 10. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in West End and a member of its Older and Wiser Club. She was a devoted sister and aunt who took pride in caring for her family.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Fierro, Yolanda Mancari, Josephine Bailey and Phyllis San Antonio. Surviving are two sisters, Louise San Antonio and Helen Butera and many loving nieces, nephew and their families.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17 from 3 - 6 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday; 11:30 am from the funeral home followed by a 12:30 pm Mass at St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's St. Vincent De Paul Society, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now