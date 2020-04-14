|
Rose Theresa Libby
Rose Theresa Libby, 96, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020, at HM-JSUMC in Neptune, New Jersey. Born and raised in New York City, Rose was one of 11 children of Leon and Carmella Sessa. She was the last of her siblings to survive until her passing.
In her last years, Rose's frequent memories were of her beloved family and childhood friends from Chelsea. She recalled sometimes skipping school on Friday afternoons in order to see her New York Yankee "Greats." She saw Frank Sinatra perform several times as well as many other stars of the era. She loved roller skating up 8th Avenue to Central Park and hanging out at the ice cream parlor. Darker recollections of the terrible hardships of the Depression and the War years were a source of particular sadness.
Rose met her husband, James O. "Jim" Libby, a Navy sailor, when his ship docked in the city following WWII. After a sometimes long-distance courtship, they were married in 1949 and Rose was on her way to Norfolk, Virginia, where she began her new role as a "Navy Wife." They had 4 children, a daughter and 3 sons. As her husband continued his 21-year career in the service, Rose met the challenging and rewarding years that followed. In 1964 Jim retired from the Navy and the family moved to New Jersey where he worked at Ft. Monmouth as an instructor until 1979. Rose loved being closer to her extended family in New York.
Rose had many interests. She followed politics, tracking the deployments of family and friends serving in WWII and then consequently her husband's sea-duty assignments around the world. She loved gardening, reading romance novels, watching her afternoon soaps and sports of all kinds, especially, her Yankees. She steadfastly watched her 3 sons play baseball from Little League to the varsity teams at Neptune High School. She could shop at the mall for hours with her daughter and granddaughter and never tire. In order to help pay college expenses for her children, she began to work for Bambergers/Macys, a job she enjoyed for many years.
Throughout her lifetime, Rose had a gentle, but strong, spirit that touched the lives of many people too numerous to mention. She would do anything for her family. She could talk to anyone and each would feel they had made a friend. Rose was a devout Catholic and attended Holy Innocents Church, Neptune, for many years.
In 2000 she and her husband moved to Wall. Rose belonged to the Wall Senior Club until she was no longer able to attend meetings. She then became a resident of the Memory Care Unit at Wexford Assisted Living (now Wellington Estates) in Spring Lake.
Rose was predeceased by her loving husband, Jim, in 2005. Surviving are her daughter, Judy Stoveken of Wall; 3 sons, Jim Libby and his wife, Jeri, of Wall; Robin Libby of Neptune City; John Thomas Libby and his wife, Caroline, of Avon; 4 grandchildren, Jessica Stoveken; Dorothea Kelly and her husband, Michael; Kelly Bach; Walter Bach and his wife, Kristina; 6 great-grandchildren, Sidney, William, Emily, James, Liam and Alex; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private family viewing was held on April 3 at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune, followed by burial at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in Rose's memory to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph St., Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020