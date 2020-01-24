|
|
Rose Tirone
Lakewood - Rose E. Tirone, age 86, of Lakewood, NJ died after a long, valiant fight against cancer on Thursday evening, January 23, 2020. She was born in Sound Bend, Indiana, the youngest of six children of Steve and Anna Peters. She moved to California with the help and encouragement of her eldest sister, Ann, to study at San Diego State University, then worked as a social worker for a number of years.
Subsequently, she took a position working with U.S. Army in Germany where she met her beloved future husband, Joseph. Although she was a civilian, she had the equivalent rank of Second Lieutenant. After wedding in South Bend on May 10, 1958, Rose and Joe returned to Brooklyn, NY where they began their family. Then moving to Staten Island, Rose achieved double Master's degrees in early childhood education. She was an integral part of the Head Start program in New York City in the 1960s, and enjoyed a 29 year career teaching countless young children.
Upon retirement, Rose and Joe moved to Lakewood, NJ where they became active members of the community and enjoyed a rich social life. Rose was passionate about traveling with her husband - going on numerous cruises and trips to Europe. She was a devout Catholic who founded the Legion of Mary chapter in college, and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's of the Lake. Rose, beloved wife, mother, teacher and friend, will be dearly missed by all those who were blessed by knowing her.
Mrs. Tirone is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Joseph, children, Susan Alexander (Joe), Christopher Tirone, Steven Tirone, nine grandchildren, James, Grace, Emily, Peter, Patrick, Matthew, Ann, Viviane and Rose, her sister Mary Martin (Vaughn), sister-in-law Rose-Marie Greene, and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing hours will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 43 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, NJ. Interment will follow at Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island, New York.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Rose's memory to the cancer .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020