Roseann Holland
Wall - Roseann Holland 84 of Wall, NJ died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. Born in New York, NY Roseann lived in Old Bridge, NJ before moving to Wall 22 years ago. She was a Production Technician at Revlon in Edison, NJ prior to her retirement. Roseann was a member of the Women of Irish Heritage, Jersey Shore Chapter and a member of the Early Bird Bowling League at Sea Girt. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret's Church, Spring Lake. She was also a banquet waitress for 20 years at the Grand Marquis.
Roseann was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas Holland. Surviving are her children, Thomas Holland (Angie) of Brick, NJ, James Holland (Linda) of Toms River, NJ, Jacqueline Senatore (Rick) of Jackson, Sheila Bruno of Avon By the Sea, Patricia Buczynski (Michael) of Hamilton, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She also leaves her brother Thomas Glennon of Wall and numerous cousins and close friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 2-5 pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Friday, December 4, 2020, 10 am at Ascension Church, 501 Brindley Ave., Bradley Beach, followed by committal in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick, NJ. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roseann's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Due to the Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be mindful that all gatherings must follow capacity limitations, the wearing of masks, and the maintenance of social distancing.