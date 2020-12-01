1/
Roseann Holland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roseann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roseann Holland

Wall - Roseann Holland 84 of Wall, NJ died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. Born in New York, NY Roseann lived in Old Bridge, NJ before moving to Wall 22 years ago. She was a Production Technician at Revlon in Edison, NJ prior to her retirement. Roseann was a member of the Women of Irish Heritage, Jersey Shore Chapter and a member of the Early Bird Bowling League at Sea Girt. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret's Church, Spring Lake. She was also a banquet waitress for 20 years at the Grand Marquis.

Roseann was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas Holland. Surviving are her children, Thomas Holland (Angie) of Brick, NJ, James Holland (Linda) of Toms River, NJ, Jacqueline Senatore (Rick) of Jackson, Sheila Bruno of Avon By the Sea, Patricia Buczynski (Michael) of Hamilton, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She also leaves her brother Thomas Glennon of Wall and numerous cousins and close friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 2-5 pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Friday, December 4, 2020, 10 am at Ascension Church, 501 Brindley Ave., Bradley Beach, followed by committal in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick, NJ. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roseann's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. Due to the Covid-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be mindful that all gatherings must follow capacity limitations, the wearing of masks, and the maintenance of social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ascension Church
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Committal
Holy Cross Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved