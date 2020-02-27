Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME
980 Bennetts Mills Road
Jackson Twp., NJ
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:30 AM
GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME
980 Bennetts Mills Road
Jackson Twp., NJ
Liturgy
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church
935 Bennetts Mills Road
Jackson Twp., NJ
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30 AM
Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
350 Provinceline Road
Arneytown, NJ
Rosemarie A. Ruby Obituary
Rosemarie A. Ruby

Devon, PA - ROSEMARIE A. RUBY, 83, of Devon, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

She was born in Hazelton, PA, and resided in Jackson Twp., NJ, prior to settling in Devon, PA, 16 years ago.

Rosemarie was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, VFW Ladies Auxiliary #4703, DAV Ladies Auxiliary, and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Council #6201.

She was predeceased by her parents, William and Rose Marie Comp; her husband, Edward A. Ruby; her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Dottie Comp; her brother, Martin Comp; and by her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Jack Ross. Rosemarie is survived by her sons, Edward J. Ruby and his wife, Kathie of Wayne, PA, and William G. Ruby and Vinnie Panvini of Boonton, NJ; her daughter, Rosemarie Greb and her husband, Tom of Berwyn, PA; her grandchildren, Lindsay Brown of Clark, NJ, Liam Ruby of Pittsburgh, PA, and Olivia Rose Greb of Berwyn, PA; her brother Jack Comp and his wife, Joyce of The Villages, FL; and by her sister-in-law, Joan Comp of Kearny, NJ.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 2-5 PM,

on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:30 AM on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Her Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. Interment will follow at 11:30 AM in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, NJ 08562. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosemarie's memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, 14 Commerce Drive, Suite 301, Cranford, NJ 07016, or to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691, and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
