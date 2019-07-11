Services
Rosemarie Alice Lindsay


1921 - 2019
Rosemarie Alice Lindsay Obituary
Rosemarie Alice Lindsay

Manhattan, NY - Rosemarie Alice Lindsay, born April 4, 1921 in Manhattan, NY, daughter of Virgil and Martha Sullivan, died peacefully in Toms River, NJ with her daughter Kathleen at her side, July 9, 2019.

A resident of Toms River, NJ for the last 19 years, Rosemarie is predeceased by her loving husband of 77 years and decorated WWII veteran, Thomas J. Lindsay and is predeceased by her loving daughter, Irene Dishon, also of Toms River. Surviving children include Kathleen Ferrara (Toms River) and Donna Lindsay (Ewing). Rosemarie is also survived by 7 grandchildren including Leslie Culver, Robert Gorman, Laura Ackermann, Jill Mariano, William Dishon, Nicholas Ferrara, Daniel Ferrara, and their spouses: Andy Culver, Marc Mariano, Krystal Dishon, Jennifer Ferrara, and Laura Ferrara. Rosemarie is also blessed with 8 great grandsons including Dillon, Shane, and Travis Culver; Noah Ackermann, Tyler and Jake Mariano, Nolan Ferrara and Liam Dishon.

Rosemarie loved to read and enjoyed her gardening. She had a green thumb. Rosemarie and Thomas had an active life and the good fortune of health through most of lives, happy together.

They traveled around the world. She especially enjoyed being close to her family and friends. She will be missed. Her family is planning a remembrance get together at a later date to be announced.

Should you desire to give, please donate to . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019
