Rosemarie Hemmendinger
Marlboro - Rosemarie Hemmendinger, 88, of Marlboro passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newark, New Jersey Rosemarie has been a resident in Marlboro for 28 years.
She was predeceased by her parents Larry and Lucy Leone; husband and her only love, Jess; beloved son Jess, brother Lawrence Leone and step father Charles Serravillo. Rosemarie is survived by her children Pamela Tepper; Henry and David Hemmendinger; grandchildren Amy, Jill, Julien, Sydney and Griffin; great grandchildren Jacob, Elliott, Isabella, Luca and Marco.
Friends and Family are welcome to gather Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Gabriel's Historic Church, Marlboro starting at 10:30am. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to at https://www.stjude.org/. To leave a condolence or find direction, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019