Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gabriel's Historic Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Hemmendinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Hemmendinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemarie Hemmendinger Obituary
Rosemarie Hemmendinger

Marlboro - Rosemarie Hemmendinger, 88, of Marlboro passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newark, New Jersey Rosemarie has been a resident in Marlboro for 28 years.

She was predeceased by her parents Larry and Lucy Leone; husband and her only love, Jess; beloved son Jess, brother Lawrence Leone and step father Charles Serravillo. Rosemarie is survived by her children Pamela Tepper; Henry and David Hemmendinger; grandchildren Amy, Jill, Julien, Sydney and Griffin; great grandchildren Jacob, Elliott, Isabella, Luca and Marco.

Friends and Family are welcome to gather Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Gabriel's Historic Church, Marlboro starting at 10:30am. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to at https://www.stjude.org/. To leave a condolence or find direction, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now