Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Veterans Memorial Cemetery,
Arneytown, NJ
Interment
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Arneytown, NJ
Point Pleasant - Rosemarie Koehler Hoy, 84, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 20, 2019.

She was born, February 11, 1935 in Passaic to the late, Rudi G. & Helen (Schroeder) Koehler, and was raised in Miami, FL.

Rose married Robert W. Hoy, Sr. in November, 1955 and moved to Point Pleasant, where they raised two sons, Robert and Clifford. She worked as a nurse at Point Pleasant Hospital and retired from Brick Hospital.

Rose was active in the community and was involved with the Former Troopers Association of NJ, the Friends of the Library, The Woman's Club of Point Pleasant, and was a member of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, Bay Head.

Rose was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert W. Hoy, Sr.; her son, Clifford Charles Hoy; and by her brother, Rudi Koehler.

Rose leaves behind her loving son, Robert W. Hoy, Jr., his wife, Shawn Hoy, and three grandchildren, Cameron Hoy, his wife, Christina Lombardo Hoy, Brandon Hoy, and Brianna Hoy. Also surviving are her dog, "Delilah," her dedicated and caring nurse, Diana, and many extended family members and lifelong friends.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 2 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. Interment will be on Monday, June 3, 11:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Robert and Rosemarie Hoy Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Edward Jones, 256 Parker Ave., Manasquan, NJ 08736. For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
