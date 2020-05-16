Rosemarie Knee
1933 - 2020
Rosemarie Knee

Neptune - Rosemarie Knee (nee Albano), of Neptune, NJ, entered heavens gates on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born on September 29, 1933, she was raised in Asbury Park.

Rosemarie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved going to Mount Carmel Church and praying for the people she cared about. She was best known for helping her son at Fish Tails pet store in Brick for over 20 years. Rosemarie found joy in spending time with her family and she enjoyed long drives around the water in Shark River Hills.

Rosemarie is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert Knee, her son and daughter-in-law; Clifford and Leslie Knee, her two granddaughters; Christie Knee and her fiancé, Ryan Laverty Sr., and Samantha Knee, as well as her great-grandson, Ryan Laverty Jr.

She will be sorely missed but never forgotten and is now a guardian angel.

All services will be private and are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune. The family asks for your prayers.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
