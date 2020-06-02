RoseMarie Licata
Jackson - Rose Marie Licata, age 88, of Jackson, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday June 2, 2020. Rose Marie was born in New York, NY. She lived in Lakewood, NJ for 45 years before moving to Jackson in 2010.
Rose Marie was employed by the Lakewood Board of Education for 20 years before retiring in 1997. She was an accomplished watercolor, pastel and oil painting artist who taught classes at various community organization and artist groups. Her work was exhibited throughout the region and garnered many awards including the Catherine Lorillard Wolfe Award at the American Artists Professional League of New Jersey Show. Rose Marie was a member of the Ocean County Artists' Guild; The American Artists Professional League (AAPL) of New Jersey and New York; The Manasquan River Group of Artists; and the Laurelton Art Society. She has illustrated a number of children's books and through donations of her art, has raised funds to support many local charitable organizations.
Rose Marie was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Pauline Liota, her husband Charles Licata and by her brother, Salvatore Liota.
She is survived by her children, Rosemarie Farr and Christopher Licata and grandchildren, Carl Yalden and Olivia Yalden.
Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Entombment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery will take place privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Licata family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.