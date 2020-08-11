Rosemarie M. Krill
Belmar - Rosemarie M. Krill, 83 of Belmar passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by her large loving family at her daughter's home in Manasquan.
Born in Newark, she had resided in Irvington for many years and then in Kenilworth before moving to Belmar 20 years ago. As a Belmar resident, she was a Communicant of St. Rose Church.
She had been employed in the Food Services division at Wall High School for many years until becoming ill this year.
Predeceased by her mother Mary Caprara, her former husband Jacob Krill and her brother Dominick Tremarco.
Surviving is her devoted daughter Deborah Krill Castronuovo of Manasquan, her 2 step grandchildren Vincent and Gianna Castronuovo, her siblings Joseph Tremarco of Tuckerton, Annamarie Denisco and Angelo Rizzo of Whiting, Catherine and Brad Burns of Long Beach Island, Philip and Wilma Tremarco of Virginia, Angie Lordello of Pennsylvania, and very special nieces and nephews and her "grand dog" Harley.
In keeping with her families wishes, all services will be held privately under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com