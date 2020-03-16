|
Rosemarie Mechmann
Jackson Twp - Rosemarie Mechmann, 84, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Complete Care at Shorrock Haven, Brick Twp., NJ. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, and resided in Marlboro, NJ, for 42 years before settling in Jackson Twp., 5 years ago.
Rosemarie was employed as a substitute teacher with the Marlboro School System, Marlboro, NJ, prior to her retirement.
She was an avid reader and gardener, and enthusiastic shopper.
Rosemarie was a former communicant, Lector and Eucharistic Minister of St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, Marlboro, NJ, and a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
She was a caregiver to everyone, her parents, her husband, her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Rosemarie was predeceased by her parents, John and Jean Busacca, and by her husband, William Mechmann. She is survived by her sons, William Mechmann and his late wife, Donna of Warminster, PA, and Paul Mechmann and his wife, Ann of Nashville, TN; her daughters, Barbara Porcelli and her husband, Jack of Jackson Twp., and Stephanie Mechmann and her husband, Alex Rosenwald of Tinton Falls, NJ; and by her grandchildren, Lauren, Gabrielle, Samantha, Juliette, Kelly Ann, and Christopher.
In light of the COVID 19 Pandemic, and following the guidelines mandated by the CDC, we respect everyone's personal health choices regarding attending the funeral services. This includes the visitation, the Funeral Liturgy and the committal service. Visitation is from 2-6 PM on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp. NJ. Her funeral liturgy will be offered at 10:30 AM on Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Gabriel's Historic Roman Catholic Church, 549 County Rd 520, Marlboro, NJ. Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rosemarie's memory to , PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020