Rosemarie (Fleming) Mills
Clarksville - Rosemarie (Fleming) Mills, age 86, left this earth on February 17, 2019 in Clarksville, Tennessee. She previously resided in Goreville, Illinois.
Rosemarie was born on April 1, 1932 in Long Branch, New Jersey to Adeline (nee Isola) Fleming and Italian immigrant and Frank B. Fleming, lighting engineer on Broadway. She was also loved and raised by her Aunt, Rose (Isola) Giuliana of Monmouth Beach, New Jersey and Genoa, Italy.
She was educated at New York University in NYC as a Medical Technologist, BS, and was a member of the American Society of Medical Technologist for over 32 years at several hospitals in both New Jersey, Washington D.C. and Illinois.
Rosemarie is survived by five children, Boniface, John David, Mark, Desiree and Paul Mills. She also has seven grandchildren and one great grand daughter.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, John W. Mills, United States Navy (Retired), her two brothers, Robert and Joseph Fleming, her Aunt Rose and her parents.
Mrs. Mills was a Roman Catholic
She will be missed for her sense of humor, support of family, her love, sauce and fantastic Italian meatballs.
Funeral arrangements Friday 22-Feb:
0900 AM Viewing at St. Josephs Catholic Church, Marion, ILL.
1000 AM Catholic Service
1230 AM Burial at Mound City National Cemetary, Mound City, ILL.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019