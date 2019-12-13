Services
Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home - Brick
109 Pier Avenue at Route 70
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 477-5858
Rosemarie Tumas
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home - Brick
109 Pier Avenue at Route 70
Brick, NJ 08723
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Lutheran Church
Rosemarie W. Tumas


1924 - 2019
Rosemarie W. Tumas Obituary
Rosemarie W. Tumas

Brick - Rosemarie W. Tumas (nee Wigger), 95, died on December 13 at home. She was born on December 1, 1924, in Bremen, Germany. At age 3, Rosemarie moved to Linden, NJ. She graduated Linden High School, and attended Ocean County College, in Toms River. She is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Stanley, and survived by her children, Roy Tumas of Brick, and Sandra Tumas, also of Brick, NJ.

Rosemarie demonstrated amazing resilience her entire life, and was kind and patient to friends and family always. Rosemarie worked for GAF in Linden, where she met her husband. She also worked for 29 years in the billing office of Kimball Medical Center in Lakewood, and attended St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Brick.

She enjoyed Tuesday afternoon bingo at Visitation Church in Brick, all her friends at the Holly Hobbies craft group at St. Thomas, and Tobey, her beloved Westie. Rosemarie had a kind word, and a good review for every restaurant she ever visited, and also loved jigsaw puzzles, knitting and crocheting.

A viewing will be at Laurelton Funeral Home; 109 Pier Ave., Brick, NJ, on Monday, Dec. 16, from noon - 4pm. Services will be Tuesday, at 11am, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, adjacent to the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Thomas Lutheran Church; 135 Salmon St., Brick, NJ 08723; or First Presbyterian Church of Manasquan; 16 Virginia Ave., Manasquan, NJ 08736, or the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
