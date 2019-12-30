|
|
Rosemary Ann Peltz
Freehold - Rosemary Ann Peltz, 88, of Freehold passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Preferred Care in Wall Township. She was born in South Amboy, raised in Keyport and lived in Keansburg before moving to Freehold in 1975. Rosemary worked in the production department at Celwave in Marlboro for 20 years. She was very proud of her five children and how they were raised. Rosemary was a quiet person who kept to herself and loved to read and work on crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her five children, Linda Zipf and her husband, Ted of Barnegat, Patricia Ingenbrandt and her husband, Russell of Pemberton, Georgia Ferraro and her husband, Paul of Freehold Township, Peter Peltz of Queensbury, New York, Jeffrey Peltz and his wife, Kim of Levittown, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Milisa Moses and her husband, Thomas, Jessie Rose Simone, Paul Ferraro, Jeffrey Peltz, Sean Peltz and his wife, Demarie, Kelly Peltz, Molly Myers and her husband, Justin and Charlie Peltz; and two great grandchildren, Owen Myers and Emily Myers.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:30 PM with her funeral service to follow. A burial of ashes will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 100 Chapel Hill Road, Middletown on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Rosemary's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020