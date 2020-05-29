Rosemary "Sugie" Calabretta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary "Sugie" Calabretta

Oakhurst - Rosemary "Sugie" Calabretta (nee Klappholz), 85, of Oakhurst, passed away peacefully the morning of Monday, May 25th, 2020.

Born in Belleville to Louis and Sue Klappholz, Rosemary was the only daughter of four children. They moved to Long Branch when she was 11 where she me the love of her life. They graduated Long Branch High School in 1952 and married in 1954. They had two children.

Sugie was always on the go. She was a huge Disney fan and loved going to Florida and on vacations. Hawaii and South Carolina were two of her favorite vacation spots. She enjoyed going to Atlantic City, games, family dinners (and was appreciative of the meatloaf recipes-it did get better!!), reading and writing. She is still reigning Scrabble champ in the family.

She attended Monmouth College and also attended classes later in years for writing. She was strongly involved in many local writing groups.

She was a published author and released three books, "Bella The Bright Eyed Reindeer" "Three Brown-Eyes Girls", and "Vinnie Bartender To The Mob".

Surviving is her husband of 65 years, Sonny Calabretta; her son & daughter-in-law Wayne & Betty Ann Calabretta of Jackson; her daughter & son-in-law Lori & Bruce Mann of Neptune; her grandchildren Kristen & Jim Clanton of Neptune and Jaime DeSantis of Oakhurst and her great granddaughter Bryce Clanton. She will be missed by everyone who knew her, family and friends alike.

No services will be forthcoming and the family requests privacy at this time. Donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA; www.monmouthcountyspca.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Rosemary's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved