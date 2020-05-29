Rosemary "Sugie" Calabretta
Oakhurst - Rosemary "Sugie" Calabretta (nee Klappholz), 85, of Oakhurst, passed away peacefully the morning of Monday, May 25th, 2020.
Born in Belleville to Louis and Sue Klappholz, Rosemary was the only daughter of four children. They moved to Long Branch when she was 11 where she me the love of her life. They graduated Long Branch High School in 1952 and married in 1954. They had two children.
Sugie was always on the go. She was a huge Disney fan and loved going to Florida and on vacations. Hawaii and South Carolina were two of her favorite vacation spots. She enjoyed going to Atlantic City, games, family dinners (and was appreciative of the meatloaf recipes-it did get better!!), reading and writing. She is still reigning Scrabble champ in the family.
She attended Monmouth College and also attended classes later in years for writing. She was strongly involved in many local writing groups.
She was a published author and released three books, "Bella The Bright Eyed Reindeer" "Three Brown-Eyes Girls", and "Vinnie Bartender To The Mob".
Surviving is her husband of 65 years, Sonny Calabretta; her son & daughter-in-law Wayne & Betty Ann Calabretta of Jackson; her daughter & son-in-law Lori & Bruce Mann of Neptune; her grandchildren Kristen & Jim Clanton of Neptune and Jaime DeSantis of Oakhurst and her great granddaughter Bryce Clanton. She will be missed by everyone who knew her, family and friends alike.
No services will be forthcoming and the family requests privacy at this time. Donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA; www.monmouthcountyspca.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Rosemary's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Oakhurst - Rosemary "Sugie" Calabretta (nee Klappholz), 85, of Oakhurst, passed away peacefully the morning of Monday, May 25th, 2020.
Born in Belleville to Louis and Sue Klappholz, Rosemary was the only daughter of four children. They moved to Long Branch when she was 11 where she me the love of her life. They graduated Long Branch High School in 1952 and married in 1954. They had two children.
Sugie was always on the go. She was a huge Disney fan and loved going to Florida and on vacations. Hawaii and South Carolina were two of her favorite vacation spots. She enjoyed going to Atlantic City, games, family dinners (and was appreciative of the meatloaf recipes-it did get better!!), reading and writing. She is still reigning Scrabble champ in the family.
She attended Monmouth College and also attended classes later in years for writing. She was strongly involved in many local writing groups.
She was a published author and released three books, "Bella The Bright Eyed Reindeer" "Three Brown-Eyes Girls", and "Vinnie Bartender To The Mob".
Surviving is her husband of 65 years, Sonny Calabretta; her son & daughter-in-law Wayne & Betty Ann Calabretta of Jackson; her daughter & son-in-law Lori & Bruce Mann of Neptune; her grandchildren Kristen & Jim Clanton of Neptune and Jaime DeSantis of Oakhurst and her great granddaughter Bryce Clanton. She will be missed by everyone who knew her, family and friends alike.
No services will be forthcoming and the family requests privacy at this time. Donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA; www.monmouthcountyspca.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Rosemary's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.