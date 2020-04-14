|
Rosemary Carroll Hearn
Point Pleasant Borough - Rosemary Carroll Hearn, age 88, of Point Pleasant Borough, died peacefully at home on Monday, April 13, 2020, surrounded, as always, by her adoring family. Rosemary was born and raised in Jersey City. She was graduated from St. John's Grammar School and Saint Dominic Academy, both in Jersey City, and then her beloved Saint Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in New York City's Greenwich Village. Rosemary lived in Jersey City with her family until 1977 when she relocated to Point Pleasant Borough, after having spent each summer there for decades. She was a Registered Nurse and had the distinction of being the first School Nurse and Health Teacher in the history of Saint Dominic Academy. At the time of her retirement, Rosemary was employed by the Ocean County Health Department, where she was first a Visiting Nurse and then a Home Healthcare Coordinator. She was a longtime parishioner of the Roman Catholic Church of St. Martha in Point Pleasant.
Predeceased by her husband Daniel W. Hearn, her son Daniel W. Hearn, Jr., her parents, Ella M. (nee Roche) and John E. Carroll, her aunt and best friend, Irene M. Roche, her grandson Justin R. Campbell, and her son-in-law Edward J. Tornatore, Rosemary is survived by her seven children and their spouses: Jacqueline H. Gruhler of Middletown, NJ (Robert J.), Diane Tornatore of Point Pleasant Beach, John C. Hearn of New York City (Bill Borrelle), Rory Hearn of Brick Township, Thomas P. Hearn of Wakefield, Massachusetts (Carol), Maryellen H. McLaughlin of Point Pleasant Borough (Michael), and Robert J. Hearn of Mayfield Heights, Ohio (Halle). Rosemary is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, as well as by her cousins in the Roche, Stapinski, Picchiello, Chant, and Murphy Families, among others, as well as countless friends.
Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, a private Roman Catholic funeral service will be held later this week, with a Roman Catholic celebration of Rosemary's extraordinary life to follow when it is safe for her family and friends to be together again. In the meantime, Rosemary's family encourages all who wish to pay their respects to this kind and joyous woman to visit the website of Colonial Funeral Home in Brick Township, New Jersey (http://www.colonialfuneralgroup.com/). For anyone inclined to honor Rosemary in some way, contributions may be made to Saint Gregory's Pantry (https://www.stgregoryspantry.org), a community of committed volunteers representing the various community churches in the Greater Point Pleasant area devoted to providing temporary relief and basic necessities to those in need.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020