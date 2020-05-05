Rosemary D. Hegarty
Lakewood - Rosemary D. Hegarty, 89, of Lakewood died Friday, May 1, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. Rosemary was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, and moved to Toms River in 1965. She was a graduate of Erasmus Hall High School and attended Brooklyn College. Mrs. Hegarty was an Administrator for Judge Eugene Serpentelli at the Ocean County Court House for 25 years, retiring in 1994.
She is predeceased in death by her former husband Gerard Hegarty, and daughter-in-law Maureen Niclaus Hegarty.
She is survived by her brother, Brigadier General (Ret.) Walter J. Donovan, Jr. and wife Rita, of Boise, ID, sister-in-law Kathleen Hegarty Stanton and husband William of Stanfordville, NY, daughter Clare Hegarty Hurley, sons Martin, Brian, Pete, David and wife Jacqueline, 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family members and dear friends.
A communicant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Toms River, she valued family, friendship, and was a devout Catholic with an unwavering faith in God.
Services under the direction of Kedz Funeral Home will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rosemary's name to Catholic Charities.Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.