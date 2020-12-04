1/
Rosemary F. Prindle
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary F. Prindle

Milford, PA - Rosemary F. Prindle, 68, of Milford, PA, passed away on November 30, 2020, at Milford Healthcare and Rehabilitation, PA after a heroic battle with multiple sclerosis.

Rosemary was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Her favorite activities included family, friends and the beach. Her determination to learn and excel demonstrated an inner strength many admired.

Daughter of the late Richard and Roseanne (Bellezza) Farawell, Rosemary was born June 22, 1952, in Jersey City, NJ.

She was a 1974 cum laude graduate of Georgian Court University and earned her master's degree from Central Michigan University. She served as a project manager for RCA at Fort Monmouth and as the Director of the Britannica Learning Center, CA.

Rosemary leaves behind her husband, Russell Prindle; children Sarah Prindle and Rachel Prindle; siblings Anna Farawell-Goo, Martin Farawell, Richard Farawell, Kathryn LaManna and Dorothy Cranmer; nieces Corinne Cranmer, Jillian LaManna, Rebekah Farawell and Hannah Farawell, and nephew Shaun Goo.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/.

Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stroyan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved