Rosemary F. Prindle
Milford, PA - Rosemary F. Prindle, 68, of Milford, PA, passed away on November 30, 2020, at Milford Healthcare and Rehabilitation, PA after a heroic battle with multiple sclerosis.
Rosemary was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Her favorite activities included family, friends and the beach. Her determination to learn and excel demonstrated an inner strength many admired.
Daughter of the late Richard and Roseanne (Bellezza) Farawell, Rosemary was born June 22, 1952, in Jersey City, NJ.
She was a 1974 cum laude graduate of Georgian Court University and earned her master's degree from Central Michigan University. She served as a project manager for RCA at Fort Monmouth and as the Director of the Britannica Learning Center, CA.
Rosemary leaves behind her husband, Russell Prindle; children Sarah Prindle and Rachel Prindle; siblings Anna Farawell-Goo, Martin Farawell, Richard Farawell, Kathryn LaManna and Dorothy Cranmer; nieces Corinne Cranmer, Jillian LaManna, Rebekah Farawell and Hannah Farawell, and nephew Shaun Goo.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/
