Rosemary Foggia Obituary
Rosemary Foggia

Oceanport - Rosemary Foggia, 76, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was born in Long Branch and lived most of her life in Oceanport. She was a communicant of Christ the King Parish (Holy Trinity Church) in Long Branch.

Rosemary was predeceased by her parents, Dominic and Ida Foggia.

Surviving are her sister, Patricia Foggia and her cousins, Rosina MacStudy, Marie Quackenbush, Margie Minnisch, Mimi Paolise and Dianne Albano and their families.

Service are private. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
