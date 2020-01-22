|
|
Rosemary Kirk
Rosemary Kirk (nee Murphy), age 93, beloved wife of the late Daniel Kirk, passed peacefully on January 21, 2020 at Bayside Manor Assisted Living. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy Murphy and was born on January 27, 1926. Going up in Jersey City, she was a communicant of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and a graduate of Lincoln High School. Rosemary married the love of her life, Daniel Kirk, and moved to Middletown, NJ, where they raised six children.
Rosemary, often called Roe, was a long-time communicant of St. Mary's Church in New Monmouth, NJ. An exceptional wife and mother, her greatest pride was her family. They were everything to her. Whether it was sitting around the dinner table or sitting in a circle of family and friends at the beach, she was happiest when she was surrounded by her husband and her kids. As she watched her children grow and flourish, she felt truly blessed that they lived nearby throughout her long life.
Rosemary was kind, sweet, considerate, gentle, and above all else, loving. She remained close to all her siblings throughout her life and had many lifelong friends. Listening to music was one of her favorite pastimes, especially the sounds of Frank Sinatra, and she passed her love of music to her children.
Rosemary was predeceased by her husband, Daniel, her daughter, Susan, her grandson, Ryan, and son-in-law, Richard Coutu, her sisters, Eileen Cooney, Kathleen Marks, Dorothy Laveratt, and her brother Arthur Murphy. Her life's memories will continue to warm the hearts of those she touched so profoundly, including her children, Daniel (Linda) Kirk, Kevin (Kathy) Kirk, Jane Coutu, Kathleen (Bernie) Yostpille, and Brian (Elizabeth) Kirk, as well as her grandchildren, Perry Parkes, Devin Luna, Haley Balik, Lauren Bertrand, Richard Coutu, Christian Coutu, Randy Kirk, Sarah Kirk, Tyler Kirk, Emmerson Kirk and Donovan Kirk, along with six great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation is on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, NJ. The burial mass will take place at St. James Catholic Church in Red Bank, NJ, on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the 2310 Route 34 Suite 1D Manasquan, NJ 08736
The family wishes to thank the staff at Bayside Manor Assisted Living for their generous hearts and their unending kindness in making a loving home for Rosemary in her later years.
Please visit Rosemary's memorial website at
www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020