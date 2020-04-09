|
|
Rosemary Kremp
Brick - Rosemary Eileen Kremp of Brick, formerly of Wall, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center Brick due to coronavirus complications. Rose was born June 30,1940 to John and Adelaide Heeser in Union NJ. Rose and her husband Henry (Hank) Kremp settled in Wall, NJ to raise their 8 children. She was a school bus driver for the Wall Township School system for many years. As a long time resident of Wall she developed through her children and work, many friendships which lasted a lifetime. Rose truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, knitting,reading, watching the "boob tube" and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren which were her greatest joy.
Rose is survived by her loving children and their spouses, John (Karen), Pat (Suzanne), James (Tina) and Charlie (Christine) Kremp, Dawn Sherman (David), Donna Armstrong (Michael), Tracy Dallavalle (James). Her 16 Grandchildren, Sean, Matthew (Victoria), Nicky, Jenna and Jillian Kremp, Meghan Pavelka (Thomas), Betsy and Michael Armstrong, Jessica, Zach, Conor and Trevor Sherman, Jimmy, Anthony, Lexi and Tommy Dallavalle. 2 Great Grandchildren, Gabriella Dallavalle and Carter Kremp. She is also survived by her sisters Joan Simko, Linda Pradka (John), half sister Sharon Heeser and half brother John Heeser, brother-in law Robert (Judy) Kremp and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was pre-deceased by parents John and Adelaide Heeser, brother in law Michael Simko, husband Henry and son Michael Kremp.
Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation to in her name. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Rd, Manasquan NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020