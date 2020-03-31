|
Rosemary Lucille Stevenson Hogan
Rosemary Lucille Stevenson Hogan, 71 passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Rosie was born on August 11, 1948 to her loving parents; Lila and Willie Stevenson in Englishtown, New Jersey. She worked for many years as a licensed practical nurse. Rosie was a dedicated member of Englishtown Community Refuge Church in Englishtown, NJ.
Rosemary was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Hogan; her parents, Lila and Willie Stevenson; a brother, Matthew Stevenson and two sisters, Pokey Stevenson and Claudia Garrett.
She leaves to cherish her memory a stepson, James Hogan; four loving sisters, Bert Robinson, Lillian Banks, Theresa (Fred) Rubin and Debra Napier, many nieces, nephews, cousins, 4 godchildren and a host of friends.
Arrangements are private and are under the direction of Hughes Funeral Home, Trenton, New Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020