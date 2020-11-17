1/1
Rosemary M. Hofer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary M. Hofer

Brielle - Rosemary M. (nee VanNattan) Hofer, 98, of Brielle passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Rosemary was born in New York, NY and had resided in Marlboro before moving to Brielle in 1972.

She was a former parish member of St. Gabriel Parish, Marlboro and a member of their Altar Rosary Society. As a resident of Brielle, she was a faithful Communicant of St. Denis Parish.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Roderick Hofer in 1999, her son Christopher in 1985, and a brother and a sister.

Surviving are her children and their spouses Jean and Edward Peters, Roderick Jr and Molly Magee, Diane and Richard Booker, Stephen Hofer and Kenneth Hofer, 9 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan. Inurnment will follow in Arlington National Cemetery, Wash. D.C.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to the Foodbank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties ( Fulfill NJ), 3300 Rt. 66, Neptune, NJ 07753.

O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. is handling the arrangements for the family.

To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved