Rosemary M. Hofer
Brielle - Rosemary M. (nee VanNattan) Hofer, 98, of Brielle passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Rosemary was born in New York, NY and had resided in Marlboro before moving to Brielle in 1972.
She was a former parish member of St. Gabriel Parish, Marlboro and a member of their Altar Rosary Society. As a resident of Brielle, she was a faithful Communicant of St. Denis Parish.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Roderick Hofer in 1999, her son Christopher in 1985, and a brother and a sister.
Surviving are her children and their spouses Jean and Edward Peters, Roderick Jr and Molly Magee, Diane and Richard Booker, Stephen Hofer and Kenneth Hofer, 9 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan. Inurnment will follow in Arlington National Cemetery, Wash. D.C.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to the Foodbank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties ( Fulfill NJ), 3300 Rt. 66, Neptune, NJ 07753.
O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. is handling the arrangements for the family.
