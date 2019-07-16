Services
St Dominic's Roman Catholic
250 Old Squan Rd
Brick, NJ 08724
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's R.C. Church
Brick, NJ
Brick - Rosemary Marzano, 91 of Brick passed away peacefully Monday July 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Newark, Bloomfield and Cedar Grove before moving to Brick in 1993.

Rosemary was an Office Manager for the 7th Ave. Junior High School in Newark. She was a communicant of St. Dominic's R.C. Church, Brick and a member of the Woman's Club in Princeton Commons.

Surviving is her husband Peter Marzano; her daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Robert Brennan; her brother and sister-in-law Vincent Marasco and Rosemarie; two grandchildren Bobby Brennan and his wife Jaclyn and Patrick Brennan and his fiancée Stacie Andrews and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday July 18, 2019 10:00 AM at St. Dominic's R.C. Church in Brick. Cremation will be private. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019
