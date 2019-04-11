Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:15 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
New Monmouth - Rosemary T. Patrouch, 92, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 6, 2019 She was born in Minersville, PA and together with her husband John, raised her family in Middletown. Rosemary worked as a Operator for New York Telephone, as well as a Mortgage processor for Mainstay Savings Bank, Red Bank. She was an active member and proud singer of the Sweet Adelines.

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Debbie Patrouch, and Frank Patrouch and Alissa Pecora; 3 grandchildren, Matthew and Michelle Patrouch, and Brian Shinsec.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, John Patrouch; daughter, Mary Ann Shinsec, and brother James O'Brien

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12-2 pm. A service will be offered at 1:15pm during visitation.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019
