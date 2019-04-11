|
|
Rosemary Patrouch
New Monmouth - Rosemary T. Patrouch, 92, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 6, 2019 She was born in Minersville, PA and together with her husband John, raised her family in Middletown. Rosemary worked as a Operator for New York Telephone, as well as a Mortgage processor for Mainstay Savings Bank, Red Bank. She was an active member and proud singer of the Sweet Adelines.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Debbie Patrouch, and Frank Patrouch and Alissa Pecora; 3 grandchildren, Matthew and Michelle Patrouch, and Brian Shinsec.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, John Patrouch; daughter, Mary Ann Shinsec, and brother James O'Brien
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12-2 pm. A service will be offered at 1:15pm during visitation.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019